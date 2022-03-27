ICB observes Independence Day

Investment Corporation of Bangladesh (ICB) observed Independence Day with dignity and solemnity on 26 March.

On the occasion of Independence Day, ICB organised a discussion meeting, milad and prayer mahfil at its head office, read a press release.

The Independence Day celebration was held with the theme "Historical leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and development of the country on Golden Jubilee".

Md Abul Hossain, managing director; Md Kamal Hossain Gazi, deputy managing director; general managers of ICB, chief executive officers of the three subsidiaries of ICB, ICB Officer's Association and ICB Karmochari Union's president among others were present at the programme.

At the end of the programme, a wreath was laid at the National Memorial of Savar on the portraits of the martyrs led by the honorable managing director of ICB.

