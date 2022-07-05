ICAB opens regional office in Rajshahi 

ICAB opens regional office in Rajshahi 

Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) has opened regional office in Rajshahi. 

Rajshahi City Corporation Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton inaugurated the office located at 210, Kumar Para, Jahid Tower of Goramara, Boalia on Tuesday (5 July), said a press release. 
 
ICAB President Md Shahadat Hossain, Vice Presidents NKA Mobin and Fouzia Haque, Council Members Md Moniruzzaman, Md Mahamud Hosain, Mohammed Forkan Uddin, MBM Lutful Hadee and CEO Shubhasish Bose were present in the occasion. 

ICAB expects students of different universities and colleges in Rajshahi  division  will get the edge of opening the ICAB regional office for getting admission into CA education. 
 

