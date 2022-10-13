ICAB hosts SAFA International Conference 2022 in Dhaka

Photo: Courtesy

The Institute of chartered accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB) is organising the "SAFA International Conference 2022" in Dhaka to represent accounting and auditing as a profession in South Asian countries.

Around 30 foreign representatives from SAARC countries including India, Sri Lanka, Nepal will participate in the conference, said a press release.

In a press conference organised for this occasion, ICAB President Shahadat Hossain FCA said that prosperity as well as economic cooperation and stability are needed in the South Asian region to deal with the ongoing economic crisis.

"In this scenario, professional accountants will undoubtedly play one of the roles as in the past," he added.

Among others, Chairman SAFA International Conference Parveen Mahmud FCA and ICAB CEO Shubhashish Bose spoke on the occasion.

ICAB council member Sabbir Ahmed FCA and Gopal Chandra Ghosh FCA answered various questions of the journalists in the conference.

ICAB President said, "The government is working to strengthen regional cooperation and enhance regional trade and connectivity for sustainable growth. The Padma multi-way bridge is a great example of multi-modal connectivity that will open up new opportunities for regional trade in the country."

"The conference will also play an important role in international business cooperation and promotion of Bangladesh as the best investment destination. We have many challenges nationally, regionally and globally; but we firmly believe that we can overcome all these challenges through our mutual cooperation, connectivity and unity," he added.

ICAB believes that these conferences and seminars with SAFA member countries will create great opportunities to exchange ideas, experience and above all build strong friendships with professional accountants, including those from the South Asian region.

The theme of this year's SAFA International Conference has been selected as "Regional Connectivity for Sustainable Growth".

On 15 October, the conference will be inaugurated at Sonargaon in the capital on Saturday.

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi, MP will announce the inauguration of the conference from his presence as the chief guest in the inaugural session. The State Minister of Planning Dr Shamsul Alam will be present as a special guest. Former Governor of Bangladesh Bank Dr Atiur Rahman will present the keynote on the conference theme of the opening session.

After the opening session, in the technical session-1, the keynote titled "Sustainability Reporting and Green Finance: A Regional Perspective" will be presented by Javed Siddiqui Prof Dr Alliance Manchester Business School - Accounting and Finance division of United Kingdom. Bangladesh Bank board director and former senior secretary of finance ministry, GoB Mahbub Ahmed will be present as the session chairman.

Sabbir Ahmed FCA, council member of ICAB and Partner of Huda Vasi Chowdhury & Co, Chartered Accountants will present the keynote paper titled "Current Trend of Regional Economy: Role of Professional Accountancy Organisations (PAO)" in Technical Session 2. Tapan Kanti Ghosh, Senior Secretary, Ministry of Commerce, GoB will be present as the session chairman.

Representatives from India, Pakistan, Sri Lankan CA Institute and Cost Institute will participate as panelists in the two sessions.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Salman F Rahman, MP, will be present as the chief guest in the valedictory session of the conference. Chairman of Organising Committee of SAFA International Conference 2022 and former president of ICAB Parveen Mahmud FCA will speak in it.

ICAB council member and former president Md Humayan Kabir FCA will present the summary of the entire program in this session. A Memorandum of Understanding will be signed between SAFA and the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) at this session. President of ICAB Md Shahadat Hossain FCA will deliver the closing speech.

According to the media release, ICAB is organising this conference with the aim of accelerating the economic progress of the country. The International Conference of South Asian Federation of Accountants (SAFA) to be held in Dhaka will create an area of ​​regional cooperation for sustainable development. To ensure our growth, ICAB emphasised sustainable reporting and financing.