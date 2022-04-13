IBBL Head Office Complex branch holds iftar mahfil

Head office Complex Corporate Branch of Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited organised a discussion on "Mahe Ramadan for Universal Welfare" and iftar mahfil on 12 April at Islami Bank Tower.

Mohammed Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of the Bank addressed the programme as chief guest.

Tahjib Alam Siddique, Member of Parliament, Jhenaidah-2 constituency addressed the programme as guest of honour. Mufti Mohammad Muhibbullahil Baqee, Member, Shari`ah Supervisory Committee of the Bank and Khateeb, Baitul Mukarram National Mosque presented key discussion on the topic.

Taher Ahmed Chowdhury, CAMLCO, Senior Executive Vice Presidents Md Mahboob Alam and Md Maksudur Rahman, Executive Vice President Muhammad Kamaluddin (Jasim), also attended the programme.

Md Mahbub-a-Alam, Executive Vice President and Head of Branch presided over the programme.

Head Office and branch officials, clients and dignitaries attended the programme.