IBBL donates Tk10cr to PM’s relief fund

Islami Bank Bangladesh Limited (IBBL) has donated Tk10 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund for the flood affected people.

On behalf of the Prime Minister, Dr Ahmad Kaikaus, principal secretary to the Prime Minister received the checque from Prof Dr Md Nazmul Hassan, chairman and Md Monirul Moula, managing director and CEO of IBBL on Monday (27 June), reads a press release. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was connected to the programme on virtual platform.

Md Nazrul Islam Mazumder, chairman of Bangladesh Association of Banks was present on the occasion among others.