TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 01:51 pm

Hatil organises dealers conference in India

TBS Report
29 August, 2022, 01:40 pm
Last modified: 29 August, 2022, 01:51 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Bangladesh's largest furniture brand Hatil hosted its second All India Dealers Conference 2022 at Holiday Inn Mumbai International Airport Hotel on 27 August in Mumbai. 

The company has been expanding its business beyond the borders of the country with great success. Hatil's 26th showroom opened in India last June 2022, reads a press release.

Chiranjeev Sarkar, deputy high commissioner of Bangladesh posted in Mumbai, India was present as the chief guest of the event. Harsh Wal, former principal of Delhi Public School, Dhaka, graced the occasion as the special guest.

Selim H Rahman, chairman and managing director of Hatil Bangladesh was present as the event chair of this event. Also Mizanur Rahman, director of Finance and Accounts Department of Hatil Bangladesh and Safiqur Rahman, director of Production Department were present in this event. 

The event was held in a festive atmosphere. Participants openly discussed Hatil's performance. Future plans of Hatil in the Indian furniture market were also discussed.

"India being one of the largest furniture markets in the world, there is intense competition between local and multinational brands. Price of furniture always plays an important role in such a market, and we are offering affordable prices without compromising on quality to survive in this competition," commented Salim H Rahman.

"For more than half a century we have been catering to the needs of our Indian customers. Although there were many hurdles initially, we have overcome them due to the unwavering conviction of our partners. This is the second time we are organising such a conference. We believe Hatil has become one of the most popular furniture brands in India," Mizanur Rahman explained the details of the conference

The positive attitude of customers has motivated Hatil to expand into new markets. Currently, the brand operates 73 showrooms across Bangladesh and has showrooms in various states of India including Mizoram, Manipur, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra and Punjab, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir and Chandigarh. 

Besides, there are two showrooms in Thimphu, the capital of Bhutan. Hatil also exports its products to Canada, USA, Australia, Middle East, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Europe.

