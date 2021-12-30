Hatil to display digital features at 2022 Trade Fair

Bangladeshi furniture brand Hatil will participate in the Dhaka International Trade Fair to be held from January 1, 2022.

The month-long trade fair will be held in Bangabandhu Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre at Purbachal, said a press release.

According to the press release, Hatil's pavilion will display its furniture and products at the fair with some digital features.

Virtual display of showroom through "Hatil V"

There will be a separate room for the buyers to see the furniture in the virtual showroom. 360-degree 3D images of the 70,000-square-foot showroom can be seen on a screen, using Virtual Reality (VR) box. Through this, the exact colour, design, size, weight of the furniture can be seen. "Hatil V" has categories of a bedroom, living and dining, office, and institutional furniture.

Interactive Wall

There will be an 8 feet tall and 12 feet wide digital wall as a new highlight in Hatil's pavilion displaying pictures of special products. When a visitor stands in front of a product, pictures, videos and descriptions of the product will appear on the wall. Three people at a time can use these walls.

This year, Hatil's stall number is PS-10 at the Trade Fair.