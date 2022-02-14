Hansa Research launches maiden ‘BPLomania’ study

TBS Report
14 February, 2022, 06:20 pm
14 February, 2022, 06:20 pm

Hansa Research launches maiden ‘BPLomania’ study

BPLomania looks at brands creating maximum recall during the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

Hansa Research Group has recently launched its first syndicated study 'BPLomania' in Bangladesh.

This announcement comes close on the heels of Hansa Research launching its Bangladesh operations in December 2021.

Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is a craze among the people of Bangladesh and boasts of immense popularity among brands.

Hansa Research's BPLomania will look to capture interesting insights about brands that will feature prominently during the matches and the ROI generated by their respective ad spends during the BPL, reads a press release.

Hansa Research has a lot of experience in this area as it has been tracking brands in the Indian Premier League (IPL) for over a decade through "IPLomania". Over time, IPLomania has become the guide for Indian brands and marketers when it comes to understanding the efficacies of their ad spends during the highly popular tournament. 

Talking about the launch of the study, CEO of Hansa Research Praveen Nijhara said, 

"We are excited to launch BPLomania in Bangladesh. Pandemic did not wither the craze associated with the BPL and millions of Bangladeshis throng to their TV set during BPL. Sports marketing has increased world over and we see a lot of brand association during any sporting event. This is true even in Bangladesh as many brands are associated with BPL."

He said it is important for every brand to know if it is making an impact in the viewer's minds. "BPLomania will answer such critical questions and provide more insights. We are confident that BPLomania will soon be the vade mecum for sports advertising in Bangladesh," he further said.

Hansa Research is confident that BPLomania will achieve the same status in Bangladesh that IPLomania has achieved in India.

BPLomania will cover six towns namely Dhaka, Chittagong, Khulna, Barisal, Sylhet and Comilla. The survey will be done with sample of 2400 respondents over a period of 3-4 weeks. The interviews would be done face-to-face using CAPI methodology, the release added.

