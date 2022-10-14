The Gregorian Society goes into operational mode

14 October, 2022
The Gregorian Society goes into operational mode

The Alumni body of St. Gregory’s High School has been resurrected by its original founders.  

The only legally registered body representing the Alumni of St. Gregory's High School and  College became effective as of 18 September after it was issued the Certificate of  Registration by the Registrar of Joint Stock Company and Firm (RJSC&F) of the Government of  Bangladesh.  

On 5 October, the first meeting of the Executive Council of The Gregorian Society (TGS)  was held at the Gregorian Alumni Club premises, reads a press release.  

Along with the endorsement of the Executive Council of 25, several other important decisions  were adopted to ensure the smooth operation of the Alumni. 

An Advisory Council is also being  set up that is to consist of prominent Gregorians who have made immense contributions in their  respective professional fields in Bangladesh.  

Grn Yousuf Rahman (Babu), class of 1967, the former Bangladesh national cricketer and Grn  Syed Ahsan Habib (Rana), class of 1979, were unanimously nominated as the President and  General Secretary respectively. Both of them, along with the entire Executive Council will be in  charge on Ad-hoc basis until 31 December 2023 by which date, as per the Constitution of TGS,  an AGM has to be held that is to lead towards the election or selection of a new Executive  Council.  

Membership enrollment has started which is open to all Gregorians from all over the world. 

TGS has also, as planned, taken the first step towards "giving back to the Alma Mater" plan.  The Alumni decided to become the title sponsor of the National English Carnival 2022  organized and administered by the Gregorian English Language Club of SGHS&C. It is a unique  event that is to be held at the school premises on 14 and 15 October. 

Nearly 5000 students from  some of the top schools and colleges are expected to participate in this grand event.  

