The Gregorian Society goes into operational mode

The only legally registered body representing the Alumni of St. Gregory's High School and College became effective as of 18 September after it was issued the Certificate of Registration by the Registrar of Joint Stock Company and Firm (RJSC&F) of the Government of Bangladesh.

On 5 October, the first meeting of the Executive Council of The Gregorian Society (TGS) was held at the Gregorian Alumni Club premises, reads a press release.

Along with the endorsement of the Executive Council of 25, several other important decisions were adopted to ensure the smooth operation of the Alumni.

An Advisory Council is also being set up that is to consist of prominent Gregorians who have made immense contributions in their respective professional fields in Bangladesh.

Grn Yousuf Rahman (Babu), class of 1967, the former Bangladesh national cricketer and Grn Syed Ahsan Habib (Rana), class of 1979, were unanimously nominated as the President and General Secretary respectively. Both of them, along with the entire Executive Council will be in charge on Ad-hoc basis until 31 December 2023 by which date, as per the Constitution of TGS, an AGM has to be held that is to lead towards the election or selection of a new Executive Council.

Membership enrollment has started which is open to all Gregorians from all over the world.

TGS has also, as planned, taken the first step towards "giving back to the Alma Mater" plan. The Alumni decided to become the title sponsor of the National English Carnival 2022 organized and administered by the Gregorian English Language Club of SGHS&C. It is a unique event that is to be held at the school premises on 14 and 15 October.

Nearly 5000 students from some of the top schools and colleges are expected to participate in this grand event.