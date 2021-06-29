GP inaugurates Skill Development Center in Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park 

TBS Report
29 June, 2021, 08:30 pm
Grameenphone has recently inaugurated a dedicated Skill Development Center in Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park. 

The centre has been established for the promising professionals in the current market, both from Grameenphone and its business partner organisations, to enhance their industry competencies, skills and career development, reads a press release today.

To this end, a Grameenphone team headed by Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO) Syed Tanvir Husain met Bikarana Ghosh, managing director of Bangladesh Hi-tech Park Authority, on Monday at ICT Tower in Agargaon. 

Bikarna Ghosh welcomed and appreciated Grameenphone for this timely initiative. He expressed his great interest in GP's skill development efforts and exploring avenues to work together, the statement added.

Grameenphone CHRO Syed Tanvir Husain said, "Our tech-based business environment is continuously changing and calls for acquiring advanced capabilities to stay relevant. To tap into opportunities and compete in the global race for excellence, we must prepare our resources with the most advanced skill sets. The new Skill Development Center will add mileage to our journey towards establishing a Digital Bangladesh."

Earlier, Grameenphone signed a deal with Sheikh Hasina Software Technology Park to establish the center.

