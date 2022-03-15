Global Islami Bank opens four sub-branches

TBS Report
15 March, 2022, 04:30 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2022, 04:33 pm

Global Islami Bank opens four sub-branches

Global Islami Bank formally opened its four sub-branches at Badamtol of Chandnaish upazila in Chattogram, Alkora of Choddogram upazila in Cumilla, Loskorhat of Feni and Nazirpur Hat of Gurudaspur upazila in Natore on 15 March.

Syed Habib Hasnat, managing director of the bank has virtually inaugurated the operation of the sub-branches as chief guest, read a press release. 

Additional Managing Directors Md Golam Sarwar and Kazi Mashiur Rahman Jayhad, Deputy Managing Directors Ataus Samad, Sami Karim, divisional heads from head office, branch managers, sub-branch in-charges and distinguished clients were also present on the occasion.

It is expected that through the latest technological support, the bank will provide quality service to the customers and will expand its network at home and abroad to provide "Banking with Faith" to its stakeholders.
 

