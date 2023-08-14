GIS first batch students join class

Glenrich International School has recently welcomed their first batch of students amidst festivity and creative arrangements.

Classes for the 2023-2024 session have already started, according to a press statement on Monday (14 August).

Driven by the idea of 'school of life', Glenrich kept the touch of creativity intact while welcoming the new students in the school premises, it said.

To give the learners a hint of the creative approach the school will be resorting to, authorities opted for something out-of-the-box. The teachers dressed as different famous characters to cheer up the new students. For example – the Head of Junior School dressed as McGonagall from Harry Potter and other teachers as Mickey, Batman, etc. The gate and classrooms were also decorated befittingly, giving them a festive look.

Ramesh Mudgal, principal of Glenrich International School, said, "For the educators at GIS, learning is more than just imparting knowledge. For us, the approach and the creative pursuits also matter. That's why, we have deviated from the traditional way of welcoming new students and did something different while transcending boundaries just to create an engaging and immersive environment for our students."

Classes of playgroup and nursery commenced on 8 August whereas students of Grade 1 to Grade 2 began their journey on 7 August and Grade 3 to 8 on 6 August. Students of KG1 and KG2 started attending their classes from 13 August.

GIS is offering a three-year French language course in collaboration with Alliance Française de Dhaka, robotics education with STEMROBO, Math Buddy via math labs and music lessons in partnership with the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music.