Gateway to int'l trade, Chattogram given high priority in govt's 2041 plan: State Minister for Planning

Making cities flood-free by building modern sewerage and waste disposal systems is a top prioritiy in the government's mega plan for 2041.

Chattogram being the big gateway to international trade is a crucial focus of that plan, said State Minister for Planning Professor Dr Shamsul Alam.

He made the remark while speaking as the chief guest at a seminar titled "Assessing Risks in the City of Chattogram, Bangladesh using the Climate and Ocean Risk Vulnerability Index (CORVI)" at Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB) on Monday (14 February).

The seminar was jointly organised by IUB, Sasakawa Peace Foundation, Japan, and Ocean Policy Researh Institute, Japan, reads a press release.

In his welcome note, IUB Vice Chancellor Tanweer Hasan said: "Climate change can only be dealt with by unparalleled levels of global cooperation. That is why, IUB has collaborated with the Ocean Policy Research Institute and Sasakawa Peace Foundation. This project is a testament to our commitment to ensure affirmative actions towards addressing challenges like climate change and disaster management."

The findings of the Chattogram CORVI assessment were presented by Dr Emadul Islam, research lead, CORVI, and Deputy Director, CBoBS, IUB.

He said CORVI's conclusions were significant for policymakers and private investors alike, because Chattogram is critical to the country's economic stability, as well as to the South Asian countries that rely on revenue from the Bay of Bengal.

Ito Naoki, ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh; Jeremy Bruer, Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh; Dr Atsushi Sunami, president of The Sasakawa Peace Foundation Japan; Dr Tomonary Akamatsu, director of research and Dr Miko Maekawa, senior research fellow of the Ocean Policy Research Institute Japan; Iqbal Abdullah Harun, additional secretary of Ministry of Forest, Environment and Climate Change; and Mohammed Shahidul Alam, chief executive officer, Chattogram City Corporation; also spoke at the seminar.