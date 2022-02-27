Freelancers Premier Futsal Tournament to be held on 6 March

Internet-based freelancers are hosting the ICITP Premier Futsal Tournament 2022 powered by 10xFreelancing for the second time on 6 March at Chef's Table Courtside in the capital.

The tournament, hosted by Premier Professionals Club (a facebook-based group of top freelancers), will run from 7 am to 8 pm.

Freelancers will play in the tournament by dividing into eight teams titled Barisal Lions, Mymensingh Titans, Sylhet Toppers, Rajshahi Rebels, Rangpur Rangers, Dhaka Avengers, Chittagong United, and Khulna Giants, according to a press release.

There are trophies for each member of the winners and runners-up team. There are also prizes for the man of the matches.

The first Premier Futsal Tournament was organised in 2021.

The organisers believe that such tournaments help freelancers to reduce mental stress while providing them with healthy entertainment to grow further. Freelancers who will join as audiences will also have the opportunity to network with senior and like-minded professionals in the community.

A list of 25 sponsors and partners who are supporting the tournament this year.

Ideal Computers & IT Project (ICITP) is the Title Sponsor, Powered by 10xFreelancing, WPDeveloper to sponsor for Jersey, NijolCreative Photography for Photography. Meanwhile, Gold Sponsors are Codrex, MonsterClaw LLC; Silver sponsors are Accounting Beez LLC, Shuvo-IT, Zainik Lab, Jayed Corp. Impala Pain & Rehabilitation Care will provide medical support for the tournament.

Micro sponsors are Timtom.com.bd, PrimeBazar.com, Ollyo, Themefic, Big Integer, RSTheme, El eStudio, ReacThemes, WealCoder, Xirosoft, Ashiqurtech, Team Dynamics.

The media partners of the tournament are The Business Standard and Dhaka Post.