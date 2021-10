Md Kamrul Huda, former managing director (MD) of Pubali Bank Ltd, breathed his last at a hospital in the capital on Friday.

He was the managing director of Pubali Bank Limited from December 1994 to November 2000, reads a press release.

The Board of Directors of Pubali Bank Limited and its executives, officers, and employees at all levels have expressed their deepest condolences on his demise and extended their deepest condolences to the bereaved family.