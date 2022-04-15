The closing ceremony of the third batch of floating sex workers' training workshop held on Thursday (April 14).

The trainees were also awarded Eid gifts and given certificates at the programme held under a rehabilitation programme known as "Purbo-Poshchim", reads a press release.

The Give Bangladesh Foundation's project called "Project Lorai." and KK Foundation's "Project U-Turn" jointly organised the workshop with assistance from the sex workers' support organisation "Bachte Chai".

A total of 23 floating sex workers have completed sewing training in three phases under this programme to date.

In order to provide employment to the trained women, the foundation has purchased sewing machines and provided job opportunities in various garment factories.

In addition, among the trainee's one woman is appointed as the next trainer of this programme on the basis of skill.

The main objective of this programme is to improve the socio-economic status of the floating sex workers, who are one of the most marginalised women in our city, to bring them back from this profession and build them up to be independent women.

Another ongoing program under Give Bangladesh Foundation's "Project Lorai" is to ensure maternal wellbeing in remote areas of the country through training of midwives on 'modern birthing methods'.

As part of this, a 6-month midwifery training programme has recently been inaugurated in Erendabari, a remote area in the Gaibandha district.

This will reduce the infant mortality rate and the postpartum health risk of women, as well as provide skills and financial independence to the midwives of such remote areas.

It is to be noted that besides the trainees, members of affiliated organisations and well-wishers were also present on the occasion. Greetings were extended by one speaker on behalf of the trainees, organisations and guests respectively.