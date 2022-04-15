Floating sex workers' training workshop held

Corporates

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 08:41 pm

Floating sex workers' training workshop held

TBS Report
15 April, 2022, 08:30 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2022, 08:41 pm
Floating sex workers&#039; training workshop held

The closing ceremony of the third batch of floating sex workers' training workshop held on Thursday (April 14). 

The trainees were also awarded Eid gifts and given certificates at the programme held under a rehabilitation programme known as "Purbo-Poshchim", reads a press release.

The Give Bangladesh Foundation's project called "Project Lorai." and KK Foundation's "Project U-Turn" jointly organised the workshop with assistance from the sex workers' support organisation "Bachte Chai".

A total of 23 floating sex workers have completed sewing training in three phases under this programme to date.  

In order to provide employment to the trained women, the foundation has purchased sewing machines and provided job opportunities in various garment factories.

In addition, among the trainee's one woman is appointed as the next trainer of this programme on the basis of skill.

The main objective of this programme is to improve the socio-economic status of the floating sex workers, who are one of the most marginalised women in our city, to bring them back from this profession and build them up to be independent women. 

Another ongoing program under Give Bangladesh Foundation's "Project Lorai" is to ensure maternal wellbeing in remote areas of the country through training of midwives on 'modern birthing methods'.  

As part of this, a 6-month midwifery training programme has recently been inaugurated in Erendabari, a remote area in the Gaibandha district. 

This will reduce the infant mortality rate and the postpartum health risk of women, as well as provide skills and financial independence to the midwives of such remote areas.

It is to be noted that besides the trainees, members of affiliated organisations and well-wishers were also present on the occasion. Greetings were extended by one speaker on behalf of the trainees, organisations and guests respectively.

Floating sex workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

In FY 2018-2019, the total catch of ilish in Bangladesh was 533,000 tons. Pictured is ilish caught in Chandpur. Photo: Mumit M

Ilish: Reflection on memories and displacement

1d | Panorama
Dr Firdausi Qadri has been instrumental in discovering vaccines that have saved millions of lives. She is seen here along with an ensemble of younger scientists who look up to her. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Why there aren’t enough female science professionals in Bangladesh

1d | Pursuit
Inadequate project screening protocols may cause problems in the long run such as delayed completion of megaprojects. Pictured here is the JICA-funded Dhaka Metrorail project. Photo: Mumit M

'Cost overruns may create serious problems in the long run'

1d | Panorama
Tipu Sultan is no ordinary hawker; he is a writer who has published two books and a series of maps. Photo: Abrar Faiyaz Niloy

The floating salespersons of the moving city 

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

Mangal Shobhajatra after two years

11h | Videos
How a nation goes bankrupt

How a nation goes bankrupt

11h | Videos
Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

Who is to replace Mominul Haque as Test captain?

1d | Videos
Which computer do you need for freelancing?

Which computer do you need for freelancing?

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi passport remains 9th weakest globally

2
20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April
Banking

20 banks decide to implement new pay structure in April

3
A view of the Korean EPZ Corporation Limited in Chattogram. File Photo
Economy

The South Korean entrepreneur who made Bangladesh his home

4
FILE PHOTO: REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Education

No Bangladeshi university among Asia’s top 100

5
Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh
Aviation

Nepal wants air connectivity with northern Bangladesh

6
From the top left: Imran Khan, Rupali Chowdhury and Lumat Ahmed; From the bottom left: Dr Omar Ishrak, Ata Safdar and Abrar Anwar
Bangladesh

Over 50 Bangladeshis now lead multinationals