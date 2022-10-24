First Udayan Science Carnival held since Covid-19 

The 41st Udayan Science Carnival 2022 was held from 19-21 October at Udayan Uchcha Madhyamik Bidyalaya in Dhaka.

The carnival was not organised in 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19. This year, the current panel of Udayan Science Club put together one of the biggest events the institutes of Dhaka have to offer, reads a press release.

The carnival was conducted using the whole building, labs and the grounds of the school. With Udayan IT Club, Udayan Photography Club, 18 members of the executive panel, 77 general members and the help of more than 80 teachers, Udayan Science Club successfully organised the carnival.

In the early morning of 19 October, Professor Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, the current Vice-Chancellor of Dhaka University (DU) visited the school.

Received with flower bouquets and a red carpet, he commenced the inauguration ceremony of the carnival. Upon visiting many science projects from room to room, he was absolutely surprised to see young students come up with such brilliant ideas and concepts.

The sponsors of the carnival were Square Group and Lovello. The Business Standard partnered with Udayan Science Club for online media coverage, and additional partners included CP Five Star, Daba Path, Bigganchinta, Somoy TV and Stare Cineplex.

Some of the popular segments of the carnival were Project Display, Extempore Speech, Chess, Rubik's Cube, Wall Magazine and more. The most unique one of them all was the Truss Bridge Competition.

In this segment, participants had to build a bridge using only popsicle sticks and glue. Built bridges were then weighed down with a bucket full of sand to check how much load they could withstand.

One of the newer segments of the event was PowerPoint Presentation, in which a PowerPoint presentation had to be made in two hours and then presented in front of judges.

Udayan's premise was filled with students on the first day as almost 1,200 students participated in the Olympiads, and approximately 500 participants set their projects up for display and unveiled it to the VC.

From the second day, visitors were allowed on the school premises. The last day of the carnival was a Friday and therefore, was graced with more than 3000 visitors.

The prize-giving ceremony was the last programme of the schedule, and the ground floor of the school seemed vibrant and booming; full of visitors and children who participated.

The DU VC and principal of Udayan Uchcha Madhyamik Bidyalaya both seemed very pleased with how the event turned out.

They congratulated all the winners, and all the participants along with their guardians left the ceremony with joy and smiles on their faces.

In total, the massive event had more than 4000 visitors and 1800 participants. 158 science projects were submitted, which had three participants each.

Udayan Science Club has members ranging from grade 8 to12. Their combined efforts made 41st Udayan Science Carnival 2022 come to life.