First meeting of Basis permanent committee on content and VAS held

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 08:51 pm

TBS Report
15 February, 2022, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 15 February, 2022, 08:51 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

The first meeting of Basis's permanent committee on content and VAS was held Tuesday (15 February).

The meeting was chaired by the committee's Chairman Rafiur Rahman Yousufzai, reads a press release.

The action plan for the next two years and increasing the membership of the standing committee was also discussed in the meeting. 

Co-Chairmen of the committee ASM Rafiqullah, Tariqul Islam, Enamul Kabir Sujan and Ariful Alam were among others present at the meeting.

Executive Directors Mostafizur Rahman Sohail and Abu Isa Mohammad Mainuddin were present on behalf of BASIS executive council, and Rajib Ahmed and Syed Didar Hasan were present as acting member-secretaries on behalf of BASIS secretariat.

Liakat Hossain, a representative of the advisory standing committee, was also connected virtually. Sumon Sarkar, member of the standing committee was also present in the meeting.

An introductory session among the members of the committee was also held during the meeting.

