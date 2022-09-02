First Finance gets new MD, CEO

Corporates

TBS Report
02 September, 2022, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 02 September, 2022, 10:08 pm

Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Gaus-ul-Wara Md Mortaza has joined First Finance Ltd. as Managing Director and CEO on Wednesday (31 August).

Prior to that, he was the Deputy Managing Director of Mercantile Bank Ltd and Bangladesh Commerce Bank Ltd.

He served more than 36 years in banking industry at different capacities including Foreign Trade, Credit Functions, Special Asset Management, Branch Banking Operations and Credit Administration, reads a press release.

He also played managerial roles in different banks like, BSB, BASIC, Trust, Dutch Bangla, The City, EBL, and Bank Asia.                               

He started his banking career as Senior Officer (Financial Analyst) with BDBL the then BSB back in 1985.

As Deputy Managing Director of Mercantile Bank, Mortaza was holding the position of supervision of Corporate Banking, Agriculture, Research & Planning, Consumer & Retail Banking, Islami Banking, Corporate Affairs Division, Special Asset Management as well as Head of Main Branch.

Mortaza was born in a respectable Muslim family of Madaripur. He has obtained Master in Commerce (Finance) from the University of Dhaka and completed MBA from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Dhaka University. He is also a diplomaed associate of the institute of Bankers, Bangladesh (DAIBB) from the IBB.

Mortaza attended a good number of trainings, workshops, seminars both at home and abroad.

He was also awarded as an outstanding young professional by Rotary Foundation, US, and had the opportunity to learn modern banking in different banks in Virginia and Tennessee in 1992.

He has also the experience of working for the World Bank as their Consultant for Informal Sector Financing.

He is a trainer in different banks on Core Risk Management on behalf of Bangladesh Bank.

 

