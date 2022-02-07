Ferdaus Hussain made SFIL Securities MD

SM Ferdaus Hussain has been appointed as the new managing director and CEO (Current Charge) of SFIL Securities Limited. 

SFIL, a TREC Holder of both the bourse Dhaka & Chittagong Stock Exchange Limited, issued a press release announcing his appointment today.

Ferdaus has diverse experience in the field of capital market operation, stock-brokerage, merchant banking, and portfolio management. 

Prior to joining SFIL Securities Limited, he was the Head of Finance & Company Secretary of UniCap Securities Limited. 

He started his career in Union Capital Limited, a renowned NBFI. He also worked for Sheltech Brokerage Limited in a key role.

Ferdaus has earned his EMBA Accounting & Information System (AIS) from University of Dhaka and BBA, major in Finance from East West University. 

He was awarded Magna Cum Laude in Convocation 2008 for his outstanding academic results from East West University. 
 

