Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury made AIBL DMD

Mohammad Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury has been appointed as the Deputy Managing Director of Al-Arafah Islami Bank Ltd (AIBL) recently.

Prior to joining the Bank 1 December, he was the Deputy Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of Jamuna Bank, said a press release.

He held various important roles as Head of Corporate Banking Division, Chairman of Head Office Credit Review Committee, Chairman of Sustainable Finance Committee and Chairman of Negotiation Committee, MANCOM Member etc at Jamuna Bank.

During his 28 years of banking career, Mohammad Fazlur Rahman Chowdhury held various Senior Management positions in different capacities mainly focused on Corporate Banking, Credit Management and Branch Banking.

