Fantasy Kingdom indulges in Eid celebrations

TBS Report
10 May, 2022, 07:35 pm
Last modified: 10 May, 2022, 07:36 pm

After a long wait of two years, this time from the first day to the fifth day of Eid-ul-Fitr, a huge crowd of visitors has been seen at the Fantasy Kingdom, an entertainment centre near Dhaka.

From the morning of Eid day, the Fantasy Kingdom complex was fully crowded with thousands of entertainment lovers.

Made by Concord Entertainment co Ltd, the complex is built with all the facilities of entertainment – the Fantasy Kingdom, Water Kingdom, Extreme racing (Go-Kart), and Resort Atlantis.

A long line of visitors has been seen at the entrance of the Fantasy Kingdom Complex, reads a press release.

Visitors came with their friends and family, resulting in long lines of visitors at various rides inside the park.

The Fantasy Kingdom Complex was decorated with colourful lights for Eid which captivated the visitors.

The largest crowd was in the Water Kingdom this time, from friends to families, they have had a festive and joyous moment all together with the waves of the Wave pool and dancing to the beat of the music.

Concord Entertainment's Head of Media and PR, M Mahfuzur Rahman said that special discounts have been given on various combo package prices so that everyone can enjoy their fullest. Various fascinating arrangements have been made including DJ shows, game shows, dance competitions, mini life concerts, etc. "We have also ensured the safety of the visitors; no untoward incident has taken place anywhere. We were keeping a sharp eye on this gathering so that everyone can enjoy the entertainment without any hindrance," he added.

Members of the law enforcement agencies as well as their special security personnel were on high alert to avoid any kind of violence. "To avoid any incident, the entire Fantasy Kingdom was covered by CCTV cameras, with all security measures taken at all the entrance and the whole park."

