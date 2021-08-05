Facebook partners with BigSpring, CIR and C-CAB to launch mobile upskilling programme for Bangladeshi journalists  

Facebook Journalism Project has partnered with the Center for Investigative Reporting (CIR) and Center for Communication Action Bangladesh (C-CAB) to upskill over 1,000 journalists.

The programme, Facebook Fundamentals for News, will be delivered completely digitally via BigSpring, mobile skilling platform partner.



The mobile curriculum, available in both English and Bangla, includes skills on online safety, best practices on Facebook, and how to best leverage video on the platform. The programme can be accessed via mobile and web.



"We are committed to supporting quality journalism and providing tools and training to journalists globally," said Anjali Kapoor, Director of News Partnerships, Facebook Asia Pacific. "This partnership was developed after speaking with the news community and our partners in APAC who had identified the need to support the region's journalists with foundational skills so they can use Facebook more effectively. We hope that this programme can help journalists to adapt digitally, and create more informed and engaged communities across the news ecosystem."



Zain Mahmood, Executive Director at Center for Communication Action Bangladesh explained, "We welcome the support of Facebook to bring a curriculum that can help improve the social media skills of our journalists and strengthen the foundation of reporting across the country. The fact that we can make this available via a mobile platform, through BigSpring's technology, ensures that the programme can reach more journalists across the country more rapidly. The impact of this programme starts today."



Dilrukshi Handunetti, Executive Director of Center for Investigative Reporting said, "This collaboration provides the opportunity for us to nurture the next generation of journalists, and equip them with best practices of working across platforms and new ways of storytelling. It will enable us to support the work of local journalists and newsrooms as they tell in-depth and ground-breaking stories that engage and empower communities."



Bhakti Vithalani, the Founder and CEO of BigSpring added, "We are delighted to provide the mobile platform that puts digital skills into the hands of journalists in Bangladesh. BigSpring's platform enables users to access bite-sized content and engage in learning communities to gain skills proficiency. Our mobile-first, multilingual platform provides easy access and ensures journalists in Bangladesh can continue their important work. We are proud to be a partner in this endeavour."