EWU holds its 22nd  convocation

East West University (EWU) organised its 22nd convocation at Aftabnagar Play Ground on Thursday (2 March).

On behalf of the Chancellor, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni presided over the ceremony and conferred the degrees among 2,351 graduating students, reads a press release.

Three students received gold medals for their academic excellence.

In her speech, Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni mentioned that smart education is needed to establish a smart Bangladesh and for that we need such research and invention which will create positive changes in the economy and society.

She mentioned that more importance will be given on coding, design, robotics and entrepreneurship.

In addition, she thanked East West University for maintaining quality education, properly following all rules and regulations.

Simultaneously, she addressed the graduates to play the role of responsible citizens in their professional lives.

Professor Dr Rounaq Jahan, a political scientist and distinguished fellow at Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD), was present as the convocation speaker.

Dr Rounaq Jahan requested students to keep ethics and values in mind while using technology instead of leading a techno-based life in that the proper use of technology has enriched the source of knowledge as much as its abuse has also given birth to chaos and crisis.

Among others who delivered their speeches on the occasion were Syed Manzur Elahi, Chairperson, Board of Trustees, EWU, Prof Mohammed Farashuddin, Chief Adviser of EWU, and Prof MM Shahidul Hassan, Vice-Chancellor, EWU. Members of the board of trustees, pro-vice chancellor, treasurer, deans, faculty members, officers, staff, graduates and their guardians participated in the convocation.