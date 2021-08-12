EMK-YPF holds ‘Problem Solving with Design Thinking’ workshop

A workshop on Problem Solving with Design Thinking was organised jointly by EMK Center and Youth Policy Forum, on Tuesday. The workshop is the first initiative of the three-day campaign in celebration of International Youth Day 2021. The Business Standard is the media partner of the Youth Day campaign.

With more than a hundred participants actively participating in the interactive session, they learned how to integrate elements of design thinking in their everyday lives to become more solution-focused and action-oriented individuals. The workshop was conducted by Shafqat Aurin, who is working as the Design Lead for Social Innovation Lab, BRAC.

The facilitator of the session started by defining Design Thinking and how to implement the concept to solve problems of our surroundings as well as daily life. She described design thinking as a pathway or platform for solving problems. And it is used nearly everywhere including Hospitals, banks, other private and public offices.

While explaining Human-Centered Design step by step she gave real-life examples. She mentioned Problem Solving, Ideation, and Success Measure as the three main steps of Human-Centered Design Thinking. To keep the workshop interactive and engaging she gave short tasks and threw short quizzes.

She said that "Finding and analyzing the problem is more important than developing the solution". She encouraged the youths to brainstorm while solving any problems and note them down as often as possible.

The objective of the workshop was to introduce and integrate the elements of design thinking into the everyday problems and decisions of our youths. This interactive workshop will facilitate the youths to take on a more design-centric approach and be a more solution-focused and action-oriented individuals.

The workshop was moderated by Maria Hassan Oishi from Youth Policy Forum. The next two workshops of the campaign are scheduled to be on 11 and 12 August, respectively.