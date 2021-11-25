EMK Center holds virtual session on entrepreneurial ecosystem mapping

Corporates

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:09 pm

Related News

EMK Center holds virtual session on entrepreneurial ecosystem mapping

The experience sharing virtual session was a part of the Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021 campaign at EMK titled “Celebrating the Power of Entrepreneurship” with ULAB and The Business Standard as partners

TBS Report
25 November, 2021, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 25 November, 2021, 05:09 pm
Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

Edward Midas Kennedy (EMK) Center on Tuesday (23 November) hosted a virtual session on entrepreneurial ecosystem mapping with internationally experienced stakeholders.

The experience sharing virtual session was a part of the Global Entrepreneurship Week 2021 campaign at EMK titled, "Celebrating the Power of Entrepreneurship" with University of Liberal Arts (ULAB) and The Business Standard as partners, said a press release. 

Theodore Klouvas, currently working as a policy officer for youth, education and work section at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands and as a programme manager at Orange Corners Global spoke at the event. Asif Uddin Ahmed, assistant Pprofessor, ULAB and the acting director of EMK Center moderated the session.

Theodore Klouvas initiated the session with his insights on what is a startup ecosystem and how it is integrated with specific actors such as human capital, government, support structures, culture, finance and markets. He shared his experience of mapping ecosystems in various countries, and how it can be used as a model for Bangladesh, the press release added. 

He also emphasised on collaboration as one the six key components to create a mature entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Picture: Courtesy
Picture: Courtesy

"If we look at the Innovation Engine, we see that in the states big universities are anticipating the market. They support and create startups. We also need those large enterprises sharing the information, sharing their platforms, sharing their needs to those young minds. That collaboration is fostering innovation and businesses," he said.  

"At the university level, the biggest problem that we see in Bangladesh, is not only capacity building but also the curriculum that we are teaching that are not according to the concept," Asif Uddin Ahmed said.   

Startup / startup ecosystem / EMK Center

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hinduja brothers, clockwise from left, Ashok, Prakash, Gopichand and Srichand in Mumbai in 2011. Photo: Bloomberg

Billionaire family feud puts a century-old business empire in jeopardy

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

The need for an upskilling revolution

4h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

A million ways for an elephant to die in Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Inside of the Kibo module in ISS. Photo: Collected

Enigma Systems: The robotics team who sent ‘Amar Shonar Bangla’ to space

6h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Upward market of call money

Upward market of call money

20h | Videos
In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

In Rajshahi Betel production more profitable than Mango

20h | Videos
Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

Bangladesh Bank's reserves not safe yet

20h | Videos
The river that changes color from time to time

The river that changes color from time to time

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims
Middle East

Saudi Arabia sets age limit for Umrah pilgrims

2
No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 
Health

No Covid death in 24 hrs after 20 months 

3
TBS Sketch
Pursuit

Meet Pritom Kundu, the Bangladeshi programming genius out to conquer the coding arena

4
Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi lawyer serves legal notice to Mark Zuckerburg, BTRC

5
An aerial photo of capital Dhaka. Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Rajuk for Dhaka circular waterway transportation to establish ‘Blue Network’

6
Illustration: TBS Report
Panorama

Sub-regional connectivity: Whatever happened to the Dhaka-Kathmandu bus service?