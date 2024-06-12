Emirates to ensure seamless Hajj-centric experience

This Hajj season, Emirates is geared up to serve the large volume of pilgrims making their way from the airline's global network through Dubai, to Jeddah and Medina to perform the once-in-a-lifetime Muslim pilgrimage. Emirates has been working throughout every travel touchpoint of the journey to ensure a comfortable experience, both in the air and on the ground for pilgrims heading to Makkah for the trip.

Emirates has deployed 10 additional flights between 7 Jun and 10 June, and between 21 June and 26 June to carry pilgrims to Jeddah and Medina. These flights have been carefully timed to meet the flight schedules from key markets for Hajj, reads a press release.

The airline has further deployed 19 flights to cities including Amman, Dammam, Kuwait, and Beirut among others to meet high demand during Eid Al-Adha in mid-June.

From arriving to Dubai International, to stopping over in the city and connecting onwards to Jeddah and Medina, Emirates has extended its onboard hospitality to the ground through a carefully planned airport experience.

Emirates' dedicated Airport Service teams have been tasked with meeting, greeting and escorting all pilgrims from arrival to departure. Pilgrims' luggage will also be tagged with special Emirates 'Hajj' baggage tags.

Onboard, the airline has made extra provisions to accommodate those performing ablutions and is providing unperfumed towels and additional blankets. Special PAs advise passengers when they have entered Al Miqat zones (state of sanctity) and indicate the changing of Ihram robes.

Emirates' inflight entertainment system, ice, features a special video that covers the Hajj formalities and also contains information around safety during Hajj as well as all essential information about performing the pilgrimage. Passengers may check-in up to 5 litres of holy water (Zamzam) upon return, which will be placed in special areas in the cargo hold.

Special Hajj flights are available to travellers holding a valid Hajj visa. Pilgrims must also be under the age of 65 and hold a valid vaccination certificate with a vaccine authorised by the Saudi Ministry of Health.

