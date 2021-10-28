Elite Paint celebrates Success-2021

Bangladesh's first paint manufacturer and supplier Elite Paint recently celebrated its success at a five-star hotel in Cox's Bazar on 23 October.

Directors Shajir Ahmed and Rabez Ahmed were present in "Celebration of Success" to grace the occasion. Also many senior officers and employees of the company were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shajir Ahmed thanked the dealers and employees for their special role in winning the Super Brand and the Economic Times Best Brand Award.

In his speech, he set the target double in 2022 and promised to support the team, dealers and painters in every way to achieve the target. He also ensured the audience to organiSe more comprehensive programmes in the coming days.

On the other hand, Rabez director Elite Paint said that he has always been striving to ensure adequate import, manufacture and supply of raw materials to ensure international standard factory services and meet the market demand and promised to continue this effort in future also.