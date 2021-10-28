Elite Paint celebrates Success-2021

Corporates

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 04:44 pm

Related News

Elite Paint celebrates Success-2021

TBS Report
28 October, 2021, 04:40 pm
Last modified: 28 October, 2021, 04:44 pm
Elite Paint celebrates Success-2021

Bangladesh's first paint manufacturer and supplier Elite Paint recently celebrated its success at a five-star hotel in Cox's Bazar on 23 October.

Directors Shajir Ahmed and Rabez Ahmed were present in "Celebration of Success" to grace the occasion. Also many senior officers and employees of the company were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Shajir Ahmed thanked the dealers and employees for their special role in winning the Super Brand and the Economic Times Best Brand Award. 

In his speech, he set the target double in 2022 and promised to support the team, dealers and painters in every way to achieve the target. He also ensured the audience to organiSe more comprehensive programmes in the coming days.

On the other hand, Rabez director Elite Paint said that he has always been striving to ensure adequate import, manufacture and supply of raw materials to ensure international standard factory services and meet the market demand and promised to continue this effort in future also.

Elite Paint

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

Ferry loaded with vehicles capsizes in Padma

19h | Videos
Shami faces vicious online abuse

Shami faces vicious online abuse

19h | Videos
Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

Shahabuddin Park: A breathing space of polluted city

19h | Videos
Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

Is Uber Moto heading the Uber Eats route?

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur
Smartphones

Xiaomi opens local assembly plant in Gazipur

2
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

3
Rabindra Sarobar is the venue of the Dhanmondi Lake that amasses the most crowds, on special days and every day. Photo: Walid Ibna Shah
Panorama

Grand plans to monetise Dhanmondi Lake, no plans to protect it  

4
Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF
Economy

Forex reserves overstated by $7.2bn: IMF

5
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

6
Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era
Transport

Motorcycle industry enters 500CC era