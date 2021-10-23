Electronics will overtake garments sector: Salman

Salman Fazlur Rahman, Private Industry and Investment Advisor to the Prime Minister, said that the government has created a suitable atmosphere for the private industry sector. Walton has fully utilized those opportunities. The company has product diversity. They are manufacturing various products including all kinds of spare parts. The way Walton is marching forward, I firmly believe that the export earning electronics sector will overtake the readymade garment sector.

He made the remarks just after visiting the Walton factory at Chandra in Gazipur on Saturday. During his visit, Salman F Rahman cut a large cake to celebrate the milestone of one lakh refrigerator exports.

IFIC Bank Limited's Managing Director Shah Alam Sarwar and Personal Secretary to the Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Adviser Zahidul Islam Bhuiyan accompanied Salman F Rahman during the visit.

Earlier in the morning, Walton Hi-Tech Industries Limited (WHIL) Vice-Chairman S M Shamsul Alam, Directors S M Rezaul Alam, S M Monjurul Alam, Sabiha Jarin Orona, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Golam Murshed welcomed Salman F Rahman and other guests at the factory complex with flower bouquet.

Among others, Gazipur Police Super S M Shafiqullah Shafiq, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mamun Sarder, WHIL's Deputy Managing Directors Humayun Kabir and Alamgir Alam Sarker, Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited's DMD Liakat Ali, WHIL's Senior Executive Directors Col. (Retd.) SM Shahadat Alam, Uday Hakim, Tanvir Rahman, Anisur Rahman Mollick, Firoj Alam, Yusuf Ali, Mostofa Nahid Hossain, Mohasin Sarder, Al Imran, Amin Khan and Easir Al-Imran, Executive Directors Abdullah Al-Mamun, Zahidul Islam, Shahjada Salim, Shahjalal Hossain Limon and Mohasin Ali Molla were also present.

After the visit, Salman F Rahman said, "When Walton says 'Made in Bangladesh', it's really made in Bangladesh. This means Walton manufactures every spare parts. Research and Development is most vital for achieving the target of becoming a developed country within 2041 and Walton is doing excellent work in this sector. The R&D of Walton is very rich with Bangladeshi engineers.

Meanwhile, WHIL MD and CEO Golam Murshed said, "Electronics sector is the future of Bangladesh. The 'Made in Bangladesh' Walton products are being exported to more than 40 countries around the world. Walton holds 75% of the country's refrigerator market while 50 percent of AC and 40 percent of TV market. This means consumers have confidence and trust in Walton products.

Earlier after reaching the Walton factory, Salman F Rahman and other guests enjoyed a corporate video documentary and then visited Walton's well-equipped product display center and the manufacturing units of refrigerators, metal castings, compressors, air conditioners, LED televisions, computer-laptops, mobile phones and elevators.