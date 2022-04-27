Eid joy doubles with ‘Eid Salami’ through bKash

During this Eid as well, bKash customers can boost the joy of their loved ones by exchanging Eid greetings and Salami through bKash 'Eid Salami' feature in bKash app.

With these cards, customers can convey greetings, wishes, funny or emotional messages. Receivers can make this moment more memorable by sharing the greeting cards on social media.



To do that, customer needs to find the 'Select your purpose' tab at the bottom of the screen after selecting a recipient for sending money in bKash app, read a press release.

Customers can choose any of the options like 'Eid Salami' or 'Eid Mubarak'. The user has to go to the next step typing the amount of money and 'Update the message of the card' tab will appear under the reference section.

If the customers want, they can keep the written text which is given by bKash app - 'spreading the joy of celebration', 'wishing you a joyful and safe Eid with your loved ones. Eid Mubarak', or can add a personalized one. The text can be written both in English or Bangla language. Then, the customer needs to write the name in the 'Signature' part. In the next step, Eid Salami will be completed upon entering bKash pin.

Later, the user, who has received money with a greeting card, will see a gift box in the device's notification area. Once the receiver unwraps the gift box by entering bKash app, it will show the received amount and the greeting message.

