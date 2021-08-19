EBL signs Confirming Bank agreement with ADB

TBS Report
19 August, 2021, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 19 August, 2021, 07:46 pm

Photo: Mehedi Zaman, left, and Can Sutken. Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Mehedi Zaman, left, and Can Sutken. Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has signed a 'Confirming Bank' agreement with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) under their Trade Finance Program.

Can Sutken, Senior Investment Specialist of ADB's Private Sector Operations Department and Mehdi Zaman, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Treasury, Offshore Banking and Financial Institutions at EBL signed the agreement on behalf of respective organisations on Tuesday, said an EBL press release on Thursday.

Under the agreement, ADB will issue guarantees to EBL as a Confirming Bank to cover all or part of the risks arising from add confirmation and/or discounting by EBL of eligible trade finance instruments, issued by selected banks in ADB's Developing Member Countries.

Can Sutken said, 'This is an important step for EBL and ADB to support trade in Bangladesh. This will help EBL to support cross-border trade, which is vital for Bangladeshi companies, especially the small- and medium-sized those are contributing so much to employment.' 

Mehdi Zaman said, 'EBL is always focused on service excellence and ADB is continuously rendering its support to EBL to achieve this mission.'

EBL has been registered as an issuing bank under ADB's Under Trade Finance Program since 2009.

Under this new agreement as a confirming bank, with risk coverage from ADB, EBL now can confirm cross border LCs, the release added.

