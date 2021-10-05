EBL signs agreement with Kiva Han Gruppo 

An agreement has been signed between Eastern bank Limited (EBL) and Kiva Han Gruppo to avail mutual benefit.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing and head of retail and SME Banking of Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) and Samit Bin Salam, proprietor of Kiva Han Gruppo, signed the customer deal on a digital platform recently.



Under the agreement, all food outlets of Kiva Han Gruppo (Kiva Han, Smith's Caffe Regalo and Baoxi Kafei) will offer special benefits to EBL customers.



Md Tanbeer Dawood, head of student banking and retail propositions of EBL and Anamul Hoq James, general manager of Kiva Han Gruppo, also participated at the agreement signing event.