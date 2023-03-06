EBL launches priority banking centre in Khulna

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has launched a priority banking centre in Khulna on 5 March.

Ali Reza Iftekhar, managing director and CEO of the bank launched the centre, said a press release.

According to the media release, the new priority centre is designed to provide one stop service, dedicated relationship manager and other value added premium services to the priority customers.

M Khorshed Anowar, DMD and head of Retail and SME Banking, Syed Zulkar Nayen head of Business, Sarmin Atik, head of Liability and Wealth Management, EBL were present among others on the occasion.