EBL launches LoungeKey programme with Mastercard

Eastern Bank Limited (EBL) has launched a LoungeKey Programme in collaboration with the Mastercard.

The programme will allow Mastercard World and Titanium credit cardholders of EBL, access to more than 1,100 airport lounges worldwide, reads a press release.

M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director and head of Retail and SME Banking; Ahsan Ullah Chowdhury, head of Digital Financial Services; Nahid Farzana, head of Cards of EBL; Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager; Sohail Alim, director of Mastercard Bangladesh and others formally launched the LoungeKey programme at a ceremony held at EBL head office in Dhaka recently.

