EBL distributes educational materials to students of the Dhirasram Govt Primary School

25 May, 2024, 12:25 pm
25 May, 2024, 12:25 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) distributes educational materials among the students of the Dhirasram Govt. Primary School in Gazipur recently.

Over 550 students of the school received note books, pens and pencils for educational purposes, reads a press release.

Bangladesh Bank Director Khaled Mahbub Morshed, Head Mistress Khaleda Anjuman, EBL Head of Monitoring Md Abdul Awal, and Head of Compliance Md Shahjahan Ali gave away the educational materials to the students.

EBL / primary school

