EBL, DBL Ceramics sign multiple service agreements

DBL Ceramics Ltd signed multiple service agreement with Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) for Supply Chain Finance, B2B Payments Solutions, Corporate Sales and Alliance, POS and ZIP facility.

Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL, M. Khorshed Anowar and Director and Vice Chairman of DBL Ceramics Ltd, MA Rahim, inked the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held in Gulshan, Dhaka, said a press release.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Tasnim Hussain, head of assets (retail and SME), M Mostafiduzzaman, head of retail asset and supply chain financing of EBL, and Md Billal Hossain Patwary, executive director, finance and company secretary of DBL Group among others.