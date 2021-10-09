EBL, DBL Ceramics sign multiple service agreements

Corporates

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 11:10 am

EBL, DBL Ceramics sign multiple service agreements

TBS Report
09 October, 2021, 10:45 am
Last modified: 09 October, 2021, 11:10 am
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

DBL Ceramics Ltd signed multiple service agreement with Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) for Supply Chain Finance, B2B Payments Solutions, Corporate Sales and Alliance, POS and ZIP facility.

Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail and SME Banking of EBL, M. Khorshed Anowar and Director and Vice Chairman of DBL Ceramics Ltd, MA Rahim, inked the agreements on behalf of their respective organisations at a ceremony held in Gulshan, Dhaka, said a press release.

The signing ceremony was also attended by Tasnim Hussain, head of assets (retail and SME), M Mostafiduzzaman, head of retail asset and supply chain financing of EBL, and Md Billal Hossain Patwary, executive director, finance and company secretary of DBL Group among others.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

More Videos from TBS

Investors jittery as input prices soar

Investors jittery as input prices soar

32m | Videos
Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

Bangladesh: A prospective investment hub for UK

1d | Videos
Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

Mahalaya, the ceremonial invocation of Devi Durga

2d | Videos
Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

Textile entrepreneurs to invest $2.5 billion by 2023

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 
Bangladesh

Move afoot to bring Dhaka buses under single company 

2
E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr
Economy

E-commerce scams: Now finger pointed at Foster for laundering Tk1,300cr

3
One of the richest baburchis in the country, Salam Baburchi, still opts to be hands-on and very much involved in the cooking process of his catering service. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Panorama

Meet Haji Salam Miah: The cook who popularised Basmati kacchi in Bangladesh

4
TBS Illustration
Food

Barcode: From ashes to Chattogram’s emerging food Mughal

5
India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets
RMG

India, Pakistan surpass Bangladesh in RMG export growth in EU, US markets

6
Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users
Tech

Facebook, Messenger, Instagram and WhatsApp are down for many users