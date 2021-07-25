EBL, Brac roll out Covid-19 CSR programme

EBL’ financial contribution will be spent through Brac’s “Community Fort” project

To provide CSR fund under Bangladesh Bank's Special CSR Activity for the Covid-19 affected people in Rajshahi and Khulna, Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) has signed an MoU with Brac at its head office on 19 July.

EBL' financial contribution will be spent through Brac's "Community Fort" project, which is working in 35 districts reaching 77 million people with masks, healthcare support and vaccination assistance, said in a press release.

EBL has so far contributed Tk 1 crore 60 lakh as financial aid to fight against coronavirus pandemic through Buro Bangladesh, Sajida Foundation, TMSS working in the districts of Chandpur, Gazipur, Bogura, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Naogaon, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur, Mymensingh and DC Offices of Chattogram, Faridpur and Magura.

This fund will be used for food assistance and cash support to daily wage earners and the extremely poor people across the country. EBL also donated to a 250 bed general hospital run and managed by Sajida Foundation at Jashore.

For Covid-19 special fund, EBL has set aside Tk4.10 crore.

Ahmed Shaheen, DMD and head of Corporate Banking; Ziaul Karim, head of Communications and External Affairs; Md Abdullah Al Mamun, company secretary; and Md Maskur Reza, head of Business Information Systems of EBL; Dr Morseda Chowdhury, director-Health, Nutrition and Population Program; and Albaab-Ur-Rahman program coordinator, Fundraising of Brac; were present at the signing ceremony.