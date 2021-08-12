EBL, ActionAid join hands to fight Covid-19 impacts

With assistance from Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) the ActionAid Bangladesh (AAB) will distribute 'Multi-Purpose Cash Grant' (MPCG) to marginalised and vulnerable sex workers and acid survivors in Khulna and Rajshahi divisions under its Local Rights Programme (LRP).

Both the organisations signed an MoU to the effect at EBL head office in Dhaka recently, reads a press release.

Ziaul Karim, Head of Communications and External Affairs; Md Maskur Reza, Head of Business Information Systems; Md Shahjahan Ali, Head of Compliance, AMLD and Deputy CAMLCO; Maj Md Abdus Salam, psc, (Retd), Head of Cash Management from EBL; Farah Kabir, Country Director; Md Rafiqul Islam ACA, Head of Finance and Maruf Mohammad Shehab, Head of Fundraising of ActionAid Bangladesh took part at the MoU signing ceremony.

A total of 129 vulnerable sex workers in Bagherhat Sadar, Mongla, and Khulna Sadar, who were not covered by the country's safety net allocation amidst Covid-19, will receive this grant.

Seventy-one acid survivors of Satkhira district, who previously were engaged with daily wage works and now living without any source of income-generating activities, will also receive this grant through AAB's acid survivors' network. In Sapahar area of Rajshahi, the most vulnerable 430 households will receive the grant under AAB's Local Rights Programme (LRP). The MPCG package has been fixed considering the Minimum Expenditure Basket (MEP) comprising food, medicine, hygiene and personal care, energy/fuel, communications, and miscellaneous needs. The MPCG package amounts to Tk3,000 for 4 weeks.

EBL has so far contributed Tk2.35 crore as financial aid to fight against impacts of coronavirus pandemic through BURO Bangladesh, SAJIDA Foundation, TMSS, Bidyanondo, Brac and Sena Kalyan Sangstha Bangladesh in the districts of Chandpur, Gazipur, Bogura, Sirajganj, Dinajpur, Naogaon, Chapainawabganj, Jamalpur, Mymensingh, Nawabganj, Jashore, Chattogram, Faridpur and Magura through district commissioners' offices. The fund was used for food and medicine assistance and cash support to daily wage earners and the extremely poor across the country. EBL also donated to the corona unit of Jashore General Hospital managed by SAJIDA Foundation. For Covid-19 special fund, EBL has set aside Tk4.10 crore.