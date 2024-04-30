Eastern University celebrates 21st foundation day

Corporates

Press Release
30 April, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 09:59 pm

Related News

Eastern University celebrates 21st foundation day

Press Release
30 April, 2024, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 30 April, 2024, 09:59 pm
Eastern University celebrates 21st foundation day

Eastern University celebrated its 21st Foundation Day on Sunday 29th April 2024 through various events. 

The university was founded on this day in 2003 by a group of industrialists, educationists, engineers, and retired government officials with a vow to provide quality higher education at a low cost. All the members of the Eastern University family are working relentlessly to make their noble purpose successful, reads a press release.

On this occasion, a discussion meeting was organized at 03.30 pm in Rezakul Haider Hall of the University. Eastern University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Akhtar Hossain presided over the event. Dr. Hossain in his speech highlighted all the achievements and future plans of the university and congratulated all the teachers, students, officials, and employees of the university. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his thanks and gratitude to all the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University, the Honorable Members of the Board, and the Honorable Members of the Eastern University Foundation for building such a high-quality educational institution. 

At this time, those who have been working continuously since the establishment of the university, commemorated different times in this university. Among other Deans of different faculties, heads of different departments of the university also spoke on the occasion. 

All the teachers and officials of the university were present at the meeting. Dr. Abul Basher Khan, Registrar of the University recalled with gratitude the contribution of all the members of the Board and expressed his gratitude to all for the successful completion of the program.

Eastern University

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Harvesting Boro paddy is getting difficult due to farm labour scarcity amid the heatwave, photograph taken at Khorushkul, Cox&#039;s Bazar, on Monday 29 April. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How extreme heat is disrupting our economy

14h | Panorama
Photo: Nayem Ali

Gone with the heat: Struggles of street vendors

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Kraftz’s Colouring Plates: A true escape

1d | Brands
Photo: Collected

Home security products to create a safe haven

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

Narendra Modi wants to exploit communal hatred in India's Lok Sabha elections

1h | Videos
The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

The US administration is being strict with the protesting students

3h | Videos
Spending Cap in Premier League

Spending Cap in Premier League

16m | Videos
Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

Is Saudi government investing in sports to Sportswash its reputation?

6h | Videos