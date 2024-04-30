Eastern University celebrates 21st foundation day

Eastern University celebrated its 21st Foundation Day on Sunday 29th April 2024 through various events.

The university was founded on this day in 2003 by a group of industrialists, educationists, engineers, and retired government officials with a vow to provide quality higher education at a low cost. All the members of the Eastern University family are working relentlessly to make their noble purpose successful, reads a press release.

On this occasion, a discussion meeting was organized at 03.30 pm in Rezakul Haider Hall of the University. Eastern University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr. Shahid Akhtar Hossain presided over the event. Dr. Hossain in his speech highlighted all the achievements and future plans of the university and congratulated all the teachers, students, officials, and employees of the university.

The Vice-Chancellor expressed his thanks and gratitude to all the Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the University, the Honorable Members of the Board, and the Honorable Members of the Eastern University Foundation for building such a high-quality educational institution.

At this time, those who have been working continuously since the establishment of the university, commemorated different times in this university. Among other Deans of different faculties, heads of different departments of the university also spoke on the occasion.

All the teachers and officials of the university were present at the meeting. Dr. Abul Basher Khan, Registrar of the University recalled with gratitude the contribution of all the members of the Board and expressed his gratitude to all for the successful completion of the program.