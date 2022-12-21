Eastern Refinery boosts LPG producing capacity by 40% 

State-owned Eastern Refinery Limited has increased its capacity of producing Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) by 40%.

State Minister for Electricity, Power and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid MP handed over a special certificate and crest for achieving the feat to ERL Managing Director Md Lokman on Tuesday (20 December), said a press release.

"Best management, proper direction and close monitoring from the ministry and BPC was the key behind this achievement," said Md Lokman.

He also noted that the achievement will remain a rare and unique example of engineering superiority.

