DSE MD pays courtesy call on BICM executive president

TBS Report
25 August, 2021, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 25 August, 2021, 05:27 pm

The newly-elected managing director of Dhaka Stock Exchange, Tarik Amin Bhuiyan has paid a courtesy call on the executive president of Bangladesh Institute of Capital Market Dr Mahmuda Akter on Wednesday, August 25.

The meeting was held at the Dhaka Stock Exchange building in Nikunja, Dhaka.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation to improve necessary professional skills need to sustain in the stock market.

Wajid Hasan Shah, Director (Studies) and Khaleda Jesmine Mithila, Public Relations Officer, Institute of Capital Markets in Bangladesh, Md Rony, ACS, senior manager and head, Dhaka Stock Exchange Training Academy was also present.

 

