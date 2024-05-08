DP Tutorials: Presenting the accessible & affordable way to study abroad right at your doorsteps

Solely IELTS won't get you any scholarship, and that agency who said your acceptance is guaranteed with no effort at all? They'll just get you blacklisted with a rejected visa during your Visa interview.

So do you need to spend 1-2 lakhs of money to get a proper authentic acceptance even before setting foot in the USA?

YOU DON'T.

Before you start, if you are someone applying for Bachelors/ Undergrads, go through the whole article thoroughly. And if Masters/Phd? Have a fast read and especially, read the last part carefully!

4 years ago, Dipro Prattoy, who had just started his undergrads at the University Of Michigan in the USA, started DP Tutorials to make study abroad accessible for everyone. So that financial conditions do not stand in the way of someone with an ambition and capability to achieve something huge in US and other countries of the world.

We started with the SAT, an aptitude test with the power to get you full-tuition scholarships in the US & Finland just by itself. And over the last 5 years, DPT has had 19 SAT batches with almost 3000 students in total. With the SAT done & dusted, the question comes, how do you actually apply?

To help you out with the Common App, CSS Profile, Financial Aid, Scholarships, essays and a basic idea of the application process in general- DPT launched it's flagship course with 40 recorded videos covering each step of the journey.

Even, to help you polish your extracurriculars, which is one of the most important aspects while applying to US, Japan & a bunch of other countries, we have the ECA Adda.

But in the end, each & every student is different. Their personalities, profiles, stories, passion, ECAs, EFC- everything is unique. So which university should a specific student apply to? What is their person-college fit? Which countries should they target?

One-to-one help for each student to choose their college list, implementing their stories into their essays,personalized recommendation letters, profile building - to help each student separately starting from June to March and even during their visa approval, we finally introduced the DPT

Undergrad Cohort. Our team of mentors currently in their studies abroad, and our bright pool of students pulled it off once last year in Fall '24 garnering more than a 100+ acceptances from all over the world including KAIST (South Korea), NYUAD (Abu Dhabi), & US ones- Temple

University, University Of The South, Bennington, Drexel, UTA, Oberlin College, Franklin & Marshall etc. And the hour is upon us once again.

Our Fall '25 cohort kicks off on June 1, and we are reviewing applications on a rolling basis. So if you are someone burning with the zeal to give your best for your chance to study abroad, and need a mentor to guide you all the way, apply now! With already affordable charges, if you are someone requiring financial assistance, we are ready to give upto 100% waivers if your profile's deserving enough.

So why wait? Our Undergrad Cohort, our SAT, our ECA Adda awaits you. We even offer separate essay correction services if that's what you need!

Want to talk with us for free and get advice on what to do? Our free-for-all 1-1 Ten Minute consultations are there for you too!

Oh and one last thing.

For all Masters & PhD applicants out there, stay tuned! Our cohort for you all is coming soon, led by the man who just completed his own Masters, our very own Dipro Prattoy!

