Discount on Samsung smartphone at Pickaboo via bKash payment

Mobile service provider bKash has availed a maximum discount of 5%, up to Tk500, on bKash payment while purchasing a Samsung smartphone from the e-commerce platform Pickaboo.

Customers can avail the offer as many times as they wish during the campaign period throughout the month of February, said a press release on Monday (14 February).

According to the media release, customers will get the discount upon purchasing a Samsung smartphone and paying through bKash payment gateway from Pickaboo's website.

To use the bKash payment gateway, a customer can go to Pickaboo's website, select desired Samsung smartphone and check out after adding it to the cart.

The next step is to select the delivery method after providing personal information and select bKash payment option from the list of payment methods.

Then click 'Place Order' and it will redirect to bKash payment gateway. Once the bKash number, verification code and bKash PIN are entered correctly, the payment will be complete and the discount will be credited to the customer's account instantly.