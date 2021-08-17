Dhamaka suppliers demand Tk200cr in pending payments

E-commerce company Dhamakashopping.com's suppliers are seeking the assistance of government authorities to recoup pending payments of Tk200 crore owed to them by Dhamaka.

They sent a letter to the Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi on Tuesday in this regard.

In the letter, they said that according to their agreement, Dhamaka was scheduled to pay dues within 10 working days but 150 working days have already passed and they are yet to get their payment dues of Tk200 crore.

The e-commerce company and its officials have already missed several dates after promising the payments, the letter said.

Dhamaka's suppliers are urging the minister to take necessary measures to ensure their pending payments are disbursed forthwith on humanitarian grounds, taking into consideration their plight as SME traders.

Earlier on 27 July, the Bangladesh Bank ordered the freezing of 14 personal bank accounts of Dhamaka officers, including the personal bank accounts of its managing director, Jasim Uddin Chishti, on the grounds of information about money laundering by the e-commerce company.

Although Dhamaka started business in November last year, the e-commerce firm is yet to open a business bank account of its own and has instead been collecting money from buyers through these private and personal bank accounts.

Dhamaka started operating as a business in November last year and has reportedly collected a hefty sum of money in advance from customers with offers ranging from 40-50% discounts on various products, including cars and motorbikes.

The company also offered 35% discounts on cars of various reputed brands, including Mercedes-Benz.