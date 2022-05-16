Day-long workshop on semestrial plan of action held at AIUB

A day-long workshop titled "Semestrial Plan of Action-Registration Department" was held on Friday (13 May) at the American International University-Bangladesh (AIUB) Agri Research and Training Centre, Gazipur with the participation of AIUB Administrative officers.

The day-long workshop was organised at the initiative of the human resources department (HRD) of AIUB to improve the efficiency of administrative officers and to ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming summer semester, reads a press release.

A total of 23 administrative officers from different administrative departments of AIUB participated in the workshop.

AIUB Registrar Pius Costa, Additional Registrar Md Khurshed Alam and Deputy Registrar Asif Parvez were present as trainers of the workshop.

Vice-Chancellor of AIUB Carmen Z Lamagna was present as the Chief Guest at the closing ceremony of the workshop.

She distributed certificates among the workshop trainees.