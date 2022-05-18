Daraz Mall Fest goes live

TBS Report
18 May, 2022, 04:00 pm
Last modified: 18 May, 2022, 04:04 pm

Daraz Mall, the largest brand mall with a selection of 600+ international and local brands and over one lac assortments, is hosting Daraz Mall Fest on the Daraz app and website starting today (18 May, 2022).

The campaign is scheduled to continue till 28 May 2022, for customers to enjoy exciting offers and deals across a huge range of products on Daraz Mall. 
Customers can enjoy upto  Tk 12,000 through vouchers on Mega Deals. Besides, through firework vouchers customers can avail of discounts upto Tk 8,000.

Additionally, 10% instant cashback upon making their payment through bKash (max Tk 100 in a single transaction and Tk 200 during the campaign period, on a minimum purchase of Tk 500).

Mystery box, shake for double taka vouchers, surprise free shipping hours and a lot of more amazing offers will be available, making the campaign more exciting.
DarazMall's vision is to co-create together to provide an innovative and premium brand experience to customers.

Delivering the highest-quality shopping experience for its customers, the platform is committed to the promise of featuring trusted brands that are genuine while also offering easy return policy. 

Co-sponsors for the campaign include Lotto, Bata, Dettol, Studio X, realme, and Dove. Brand Partners include Veet, RiBANA, Focallure, Motion View, Haier, Livingtex, Furnicom, A4Tech, Logitech, Motorola, and Infinix, while the Global Brand Partners are BlueWow and Baseus. Chorki, Prive Salon, Elegant Makeover, and Gala Makeover are the Non-Commercial Partners for the campaign. 

Regarding the campaign, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director, Daraz Bangladesh, said, "DarazMall comprises a huge range of products from local and international top brands. With this campaign, we have come up with exciting offers for a fulfilling shopping experience. We believe that the amazing deals on the Daraz Mall Fest will receive the same love from our customers as our previous campaigns did."

Md. Tajdin Hassan, Chief Marketing Officer, Daraz Bangladesh, said, "The Daraz Mall Fest has been purposed to enhance the shopping experience for our customers with lucrative offers and deals. With this many brands and products to choose from, our customers shall truly enjoy shopping from DarazMall throughout the campaign."

Daraz Mall fest will be continued until 28 May, 2022.
 

