Daraz introduces coin-based loyalty and reward program - dCoin

TBS Report
09 September, 2021, 05:40 pm
Last modified: 09 September, 2021, 05:44 pm

dCoins will allow shoppers to conveniently avail offers for experiencing the greatest online shopping

Daraz introduces coin-based loyalty and reward program - dCoin

Daraz Bangladesh has recently launched a coin-based loyalty and reward program titled 'dCoins' to the customers on 6 September, 2021. 

According to a press release, Customers will be able to avail shopping vouchers on the go and buy items at discounts with the dCoins.

Md Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer, Daraz Bangladesh said that customers can utilize this special opportunity to grab their desired products in their original quality with exciting discounts.

Customers can earn coins by daily checking in the dCoins landing page as well as completing missions. Customers will also get dCoins while purchasing goods and services and then redeem the coins for a variety of vouchers. 

 

Daraz Bangladesh / dCoins

