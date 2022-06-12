Daraz to host Electronics Week Campaign 

Online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh is going to launch its signature Electronics Week Campaign from 15 June.

Customers can purchase the latest laptops, smartphones, smart gadgets and a variety of other electronic appliances under the campaign till 21 June, reads a press release.

Before the clock hits for the campaign, Daraz is also offering Add to cart giveaways, New user gifts, voucher discounts, Review & Win contest and other offers starting from 12 June.

A range of Mega Deals, Hot Deals and Brand Flash Sales along with discount vouchers, Double Taka Voucher and Daraz Live offers await the interested customers during the campaign. Extra discount and cashbacks can also be availed by making online payments through bank and MFS partners.