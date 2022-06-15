Daraz electronics week campaign goes live

Picture: Courtesy

Daraz Bangladesh's signature "Electronics Week" campaign is now live. Daraz has already opened the week-long window (15 – 21 June), enabling customers to avail quality electronic products with lucrative offers and discounts.

It comes as an opportunity for the customers to upgrade to their next digital experience, and hence – upgrade their lifestyles, said a press release.

Throughout the Electronics Week campaign, customers can avail laptops, smartphones, smart watches, smart TVs and various other essential electronics gadgets like computer accessories and household items at discounted prices.

Daraz is offering up to Tk12,000 discount on mega deals and Exclusive Vouchers, besides other exciting features like Mystery Box, Flash Puzzle Challenge, I Love Vouchers, Review & Win, Livestream, New User Gifts, Coins and Shake Shake under this campaign. Interested customers can view and purchase their desired electronics items from the link: https://pages.daraz.com.bd/wow/gcp/daraz/megascenario/bd/bd-electronics-week-2022/live

"Nowadays, we cannot even think of going by one day without using different electronic accessories. Smartphones and such products are now essential parts of our lives, but the increasing price of these can sometimes cause us to sacrifice on quality or necessary features. We are dedicating the Electronics Week Campaign to those who love to explore and experiment with digital gadgets. Now you can make that long awaited upgrade and enjoy your desired electronics product within your budget," Daraz Bangladesh's Managing Director Syed Mostahidal Hoq said.

Chief Marketing Officer of Daraz, Md. Tajdin Hassan also mentioned the trend of upgrading to better gadgets, saying, "Many of our customers, especially the younger group, browse through various electronic items frequently, and inquire about upcoming offers and deals. The Electronics Week campaign is a golden opportunity for them, as we have decked it with a plethora of deals besides price discounts".

Realme, Infinix, Motion View, Logitech and Singer are facilitating the campaign as Co-Sponsors. Daraz also has Haier, TP-Link, Zhiyun, Fantech, Motorola and Nokia as Brand Partners; Lankabangla Finance, Community Bank, EBL, City Bank (from 15 June ) and bKash (from 20 June ) as Payment Partners; and Hoichoi, Chorki, Shikho, Zayanx Health and JBL Bangladesh as Event Partners for the Electronics Week campaign.