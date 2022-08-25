Daraz celebrates 8th anniversary

Transforming shopping experiences for Bangladeshi people over the past eight years, online marketplace Daraz Bangladesh celebrateed its 8th anniversary today.

Fashioning the slogan "8 years of Unbound Joy Thank You, Bangladesh!" the campaign is a commemoration of an eight-year-long adventurous journey and will continue from 4-11 September, said a press release.

According to the media release, Daraz rejoices in the success of preserving its streak of outstanding business excellence for eight consecutive years with a special anniversary campaign dedicated to its loyal customers and their consistent love and support.

In 2014, exactly eight years ago, Daraz began its journey with just five employees and a website. Today, the company has transformed into the leading e-commerce platform as it shares its success with over 7 million customers, 41,000 sellers, and numerous partners and stakeholders. Daraz celebrates this momentous occasion with an anniversary campaign that was inaugurated through a press conference on August 25, 2022, at Ruposhi Bangla Grand Ballroom, InterContinental Dhaka.

Photo: Courtesy

Bjarke Mikkelsen, founder and CEO of Daraz Group, was present as the chief guest at the press conference. Regarding the 8-year anniversary celebration, he said, "The best thing about Daraz Bangladesh is it is a Bangladeshi company, run by the most competent e-commerce professionals of Bangladesh, for Bangladesh. Bangladesh has the potential to be the biggest and most important market for Daraz Group, and our shareholders are interested in investing Tk1 thousand crore over the next 3-4 years for building e-commerce infrastructure and ecosystem in the country. Our number 1 goal is to build a sustainable business and ecosystem for e-commerce in Bangladesh, besides empowering the young and upcoming entrepreneurs."

On behalf of Daraz, Zornica Zafirova, Group COO, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, Managing Director; Md Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer; Tasfin Alam Khondoker, chief operating officer; AHM Hasinul Quddus Rusho, chief corporate affairs officer; Shabbir Hossain, chief commercial officer and Md Riyad Hossain, chief human resource officer, were also present at the event along with other high officials. Moreover, popular influencers, actors, and models were also present as special guests during the occasion.

On this occasion, Syed Mostahidal Hoq, managing director, Daraz Bangladesh, said, "The 7-year-long journey of Daraz Bangladesh has been adorned with many milestones. These are equally significant for the organization and the overall e-commerce sector, as we have been successful in positioning ourselves as the market leaders within such a short time. With over 50 thousand seller partners, I believe that we have expanded the horizon for e-commerce ventures across the country and enabled businesses with the facilities required to maintain operations amid transforming consumer behaviors in transforming society. The acquisition by Alibaba played a major role behind this strength of ours."

On the ocassion, Md Tajdin Hassan, chief marketing officer of Daraz Bangladesh, said, "Currently, the e-commerce sector in Bangladesh comprises only 1-2 percent share of the country's retail sales. In a country with an increasing internet penetration rate, we certainly have a long way to go. For the last seven years, Daraz has been educating the market to influence consumer behavior with an aim to expand the e-commerce services around the nation and contribute to the economy. As a part of these efforts, we have come up with a mega campaign on the occasion of our eighth anniversary, presenting exciting deals for our customers."

To make this anniversary a memorable one for the shoppers, Daraz has brought a wide array of tractions such as brand-free shipping, mystery box, flash sales, hot deals, mega deals, and others. In addition to this, boasting a grand shopping experience, the campaign comprises massive discount offers of up to Tk15,000, gamification giveaways, vouchers, payment offers, new user gifts, flash puzzle challenges, exclusive launches, and EMI facilities.

The co-sponsors of the event are Dettol, Bata, ORAIMO Global, Studio X, realme, Singer, Xiaomi and Lotto. The brand partners are Fabrilife, Lux, Pureit, Motion View, Livingtex, Motorola, Infinix, Ribana, Masculine, Godrej, Haier, Parachute Naturale, Furnicom, and CKEYIN. Meanwhile, the event partners of the campaign are Zaynax Health, Lavish Boutique Salon, Prive By Nahila Hedayet, Gala Makeover and Salon, Splendor By Aneeka Bushra, and Powder Room by Esha Rushdi.